The chairwoman of the Knesset Education Committee, MK Sharren Haskel (New Hope), wrote a letter to her party member, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, demanding that she act against the principal of a school in northern Israel and against teachers at that educational institution who visited the grave of former Palestinian Authority chairman Yasser Arafat in Ramallah.

The Ynet website reported on Sunday that Haskel received a picture showing the principal and teachers from the school, located in Ka'abiyye-Tabbash-Hajajre near Shfar'am, during their visit to Arafat's tomb.

Haskel wrote to the Minister of Education that "a visit to Arafat's grave constitutes support for a symbol of hatred of Israel and action against it at any cost and in any position, even under a false guise of peace activities. This is even more serious when it comes to educators whose role is to shape a peace-loving society that works against violence."

Haskel demanded that harsh measures be taken against the visitors to the tomb due to the fact that the very visit is an expression of support for terrorism.

"Arafat was a terrorist with Jewish blood on his hands, one of the most despicable terrorists, who even took advantage of the peace process and the trust and authority he received from the State of Israel to plan and carry out further terrorist attacks," she wrote. "It is inconceivable that teachers or principals in the State of Israel would go to Arafat's grave and in fact promote incitement to violence in the Arab sector."