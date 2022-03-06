The Israeli military foiled three planned attacks by Iran on Israeli targets last year, the IDF revealed Sunday night.

According to a statement by an IDF spokesperson Sunday evening, three armed Iranian drone aircraft were set to be launched in separate attacks against Israeli targets.

In two of the instances, Israel Air Force F-35 stealth fighters shot down the Iranian drone aircraft before they reached their targets.

The third drone attack was foiled by electronic warfare, which managed to disable and down the Iranian aircraft.

The IDF spokesperson emphasized that the Iranian aircraft were in all three cases downed far from Israeli airspace, and at no time did they present an immediate danger to their intended targets.

"The shoot-downs of the drone aircraft were carried out in regional airspace in coordination with neighboring countries, and thus managed to prevent penetration of Israeli airspace," the IDF spokesperson said.