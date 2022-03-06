On Sunday, hundreds of haredim turned out at the entrance to Jerusalem to protest the arrest of a young haredi man who did not report to the draft office to request a deferral of IDF service.

Protesters blocked the Light Rail and several roads while police struggled to restore order, arresting four for disturbing the peace.

Tourism Minister Yoel Ravzovov accidentally found himself in the midst of the protest and, according to a Channel 12 News reporter, attempted to reason with those present, only to be told, "Go back to Russia!"

Ravzovov required police assistance to extricate his vehicle from the protest.

