Former President Donald Trump joked about bombing Russia Saturday, saying the US should disguise its warplanes and use them for a mass attack, CBS News and the Washington Post reported.

Speaking for 84 minutes at a gathering of some 250 Republican donors in New Orleans on Saturday, Trump said the US should bomb Russia heavily, then blame China for the incident to spark a war between the two countries.

The US should “put the Chinese flag” on F-22 Raptor fighter jets, then “bomb the sh**” out of Russia, Trump joked, drawing laughs from those present, a source told CBS News. The Washington Post reported that it had obtained a recording of Trump’s comments at the gathering.

"And then we say, 'China did it,'" Trump continued. "Then they start fighting with each other, and we sit back and watch."

Trump also suggested that had he remained in office, Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have launched the invasion of Ukraine.

“I knew Putin very well. He would not have done it. He would have never done it.”

Last month, Trump came under fire for calling Putin a "genius" and "pretty savvy".

At last week's CPAC event in Florida, Trump responded to criticism for his comments, calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine "appalling" and lauding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "brave" for remaining in Kyiv.

Along with his comments this Saturday on the Russian invasion and Vladimir Putin, Trump also reiterated his claims that the 2020 election was “rigged”, and lambasted senior Republican leaders for not supporting his effort to deny certification of the results, calling then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “stupid, corrupt” and his own Vice President, Mike Pence, a “conveyor belt, like corn”.

