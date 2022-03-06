PM Bennett on his way to Berlin on Saturday evening

According to a report from the Kremlin, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has held another telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, this time on Sunday evening.

On Shabbat (Saturday), Bennett flew out to Moscow to meet with Putin, accompanied by Housing Minister Zeev Elkin, and then traveled to Berlin to meet with the German Chancellor, Olaf Schultz.

Matan Sidi, Prime Minister Bennett's spokesman, confirmed that Bennett and Putin had spoken again, adding that Bennett also spoke with German Chancellor Schultz and French President Emanuel Macron afterward.

On Monday afternoon, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is set to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The meeting will take place in the Latvian capital, Riga.

Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog welcomed Prime Minister Bennett's mediation efforts in an attempt to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony of judges at the President's Residence on Sunday, Herzog said: "I think that any effort on the part of the Prime Minister and the Israeli government to promote actions that could save lives, rescue people from the inferno, and prevent bloodshed, is a welcome and worthy move."