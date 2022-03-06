A major injustice is occurring in Israel that I want to bring to your attention. It is the story of Amiram Ben-Uliel, a married man with a young daughter, who has been given 3 life sentences for a crime he did not commit.

Let me quickly summarize the story and events:

About 6 years ago, an Arab family – mother, father and baby – were killed when their home was set ablaze in the village of Duma. Investigators determined that it was arson. Although evidence clearly showed that the fire was set by warring Arab families, in an ongoing violent dispute, the police were determined to prove otherwise.

Many young Jewish settlers in the Duma area were arrested, and all were eventually released – except for one; Amiram Ben-Uliel, who was charged with arson and the murders. For 21 days he was denied the right to see a lawyer. The Defense Minister, at that time, was Bougi Yaalon who famously stated "we will make sure to get an admission out of the perpetrator". That they did.

Amiram was illegally tortured and forced to confess. The “Shabak” (Israel’s Secret Service) even brought him to the site of the fire, instructed him - under severe duress – what to say and managed to “re-enact the crime”.

How fortunate for the prosecution…

Based on this forced confession alone – with no other evidence or witnesses - Amiram was given 3 life sentences! He is currently being held in conditions far worse than Hamas terrorists! He is denied phone calls, and recently lost his right to write letters. All visits are what you see in the movies; behind a glass screen, talking through a telephone. He hasn’t touched, let alone hugged his wife and little girl in over six years!

Without going into details, this case has many holes in it and TOMORROW (Monday, March 7th) Amiram's case will be heard in Israel’s Supreme Court. His lawyer is Avigdor Feldman, a famous criminal lawyer who is not on the ideological right but who has taken the case due to the injustice and violation of human rights.

I am notasking for you to send money – but I am asking for you to get involved!

Join us to help Amiram and his family who, through no fault of their own, have been thrown into a horrendous nightmare way beyond imagination. Please do 1, 2 or all 3 things listed below. Now is the time to act.

Here is the list – please also forward this email to everyone you know. Thanks!

Sign the petition: https://chng.it/vys6ntKJyS Email the Minister of Justice: Gideon Sa'ar sar@justice.gov.il Join the worldwide Tehillim-train to free Amiram Ben-Uliel from prison https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1E2u8xG_g0t2upj5VtZTArIjSsWoILCEf3xx1phcTlrg/edit?usp=sharing

Shmuel Sackett is the Founder and Director of the Am Yisrael Chai Fund, which supports agricultural, educational and building projects across Eretz Yisrael.

