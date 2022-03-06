German diplomats excoriated Russia over the weekend, after Russia’s mission to South Africa doubled down on claims the invasion of Ukraine is part of a war against Nazism.

On Saturday morning, the Russian embassy in South Africa tweeted that its government had received significant support for the ongoing invasion of Ukraine from South Africans and South African organizations.

In the tweet, the embassy compared the invasion of Ukraine to war against Nazi Germany during World War II.

“Dear subscribers, we have received a great number of letters of solidarity from South Africans, both individuals and organizations. We appreciate your support and glad you decided to stand with us today, when Russia, like 80 years ago, is fighting Nazism in Ukraine!”

Hours later, the German embassy in South Africa responded, castigating Russia’s mission to South Africa for the comment, calling it “cynical”.

“Sorry, but we can't stay silent on this one, it's just far too cynical. What Russia is doing in Ukraine is slaughtering innocent children, women and men for its own gain. It's definitely not "fighting Nazism". Shame on anyone who's falling for this. (Sadly, we're kinda experts on Nazism.)”