On Sunday evening, hundreds of haredim belonging to the Etz faction (Peleg Yerushalmi) went out to protest the arrest of a young haredi man who did not register for the draft. The demonstration was held near the entrance to Jerusalem, at the junction between Jaffa Street and Sarei Yisrael Street, and other protesters gathered at the junction between Shazar Boulevard and Nordau Street near the Chords Bridge. The protesters blocked traffic as well as the passage of Light Rail trains.

Police operating at the scene endeavored to restore order and allow traffic to pass, and alleged that protesters threw objects at them. Police used crowd dispersal methods and arrested four protesters.

The Committee for Preserving the Torah World issued a statement saying: "We will go out in huge numbers to protest the ongoing humiliation of Torah scholars which is supported by haredi politicians who have lent their support to this destruction, agreeing to the provision of incentives and to enlistment targets, which directly opposes the rulings of the Torah leaders of the generation."