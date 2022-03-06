Civilians in Ukraine after the outbreak of the war

During a situational assessment held earlier today, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Mashav, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation and a division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to continue with four main relief efforts:

- A field hospital to be established in the coming days in Ukraine in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Chaim Sheba Medical Center, and Clalit Health Services.

- The ongoing transfer of humanitarian aid according to the needs of Ukrainian authorities and the surrounding countries.

- The transfer of 6 giant generators to Lviv Hospital that will allow for its continuous operation even without its regular power supply.

- Assistance centers for refugees (Jews and non-Jews alike) at border crossings where Ministry of Foreign Affairs personnel are stationed, with an emphasis on providing winter gear.

During the situational assessment this morning, the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Director-General for Consular Affairs, Eyal Siso, presented data on the departure of Israeli citizens from Ukraine.

According to the Consular Division, in the three weeks since the travel warning was issued, about 10,200 Israeli citizens have left the country, of whom about 5,700 have left since the outbreak of hostilities.

According to Foreign Ministry estimates, there are approximately 2,000 Israeli citizens remaining in Ukraine.