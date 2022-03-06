Following the tragic accident that claimed the life of 17-year-old Hadar Ariel Tzur on Saturday night at the Glilot junction, her family is struggling to come to terms with their loss.

Hadar was hit by a motorcycle while crossing at a crosswalk. She was evacuated in critical condition to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The motorcyclist was seriously injured.

"My little sister Hadar was full of grace and beauty," said her sister Rotem Yisrael. "She was always trying to find ways to do good, to contribute, and she was so full of sensitivity. That was one of her strongest traits. She would really pay attention to the small details and every situation."

Rotem Yisrael added that, "Hadar was in twelfth grade and was constantly looking for places to volunteer her time and skills. She wanted to invest in her studies and pass matriculation exams too, without giving up on her volunteering. We are all in such pain, but we are strong and determined to continue in the way she mapped out for us."

Hadar Ariel Tzur leaves her parents and four sisters. She was a twelfth-grade student at Elkana high school. She was with friends at the time the tragic accident occurred, crossing the road at a crosswalk; she was run over by a motorcyclist in front of her classmates.

Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan said, "We all mourn this unnecessary death of a young flower, Hadar, who was still at the very beginning of her life. We all embrace her family and friends."