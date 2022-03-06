Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his wife Gilat, along with several government ministers, arrived at Ben Gurion Airport Sunday afternoon and welcomed about 100 orphans from Ukraine who had fled the war in their country.

"I was excited to receive them and I told them 'you are safe now, you have reached a safe place'. When I stood next to Gilat at Ben Gurion Airport, I watched the children enter the gate. I saw in their eyes the hardships they went through. The world as they know has changed in an instant. They have been fleeing battles and shelling for a week and a half, without parents, but with the wonderful Chabad emissaries who accompany them here," the Prime Minister said.

The flight, organized by the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in Romania, is part of a larger operation to bring some 300 Jewish refugees from Ukraine to Israel.

Two additional flights are slated to bring the remaining refugees from the operation to Israel.

Israel's Immigration and Absorption Ministry worked in conjunction with Chabad to organize the flights, and to streamline the immigration and absorption process for the new immigrants.

The Ministry will also arrange temporary housing for the new immigrants.



