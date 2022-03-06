Chief Rabbi David Lau paid a surprise visit Sunday to a conversion court in the southern city of Kiryat Gat.

During the visit the Chief Rabbi met the conversion judges, was impressed by the hearings held and examined the proceedings in the court.

The Chief Rabbi's visit comes as part of the rabbi's examinations of the official conversion process in the State of Israel following the end of the term of the previous chief of the conversion system, with whom the rabbi had full trust, and in light of Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana's intention to promote a new conversion law.

In recent days, all conversion files have been submitted to the Chief Rabbi's Office for a thorough examination. Rabbi Lau will examine each case ifn depth before granting final approval for the entire conversion procedure.