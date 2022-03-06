Dear friends,

We are facing an unprecedented situation that we haven’t witnessed since WW2. As Ukraine is under attack, innocent civilians are being targeted and injured indiscriminately.



ZAKA rescue volunteers who have responded to humanitarian crises for the past 30 years are working around the clock on the front lines, rescuing people in distress and saving lives. ZAKA is transporting and treating the injured on the Moldovan border, setting up triage medical centers and providing critical lifesaving treatment.



The medical health system in Ukraine is falling apart and it is the ZAKA volunteers who are risking their lives to save the lives of others. With dangerously low medical supplies, we need your help to continue in our lifesaving work. We are supporting the most vulnerable people, as they flee for their lives. We urgently need your help to purchase more medical equipment and to help transport victims of the conflict across the border to safety. Your donation of $750 will go directly towards saving Jewish lives in Ukraine. Donations are tax-deductible.

On behalf of the ZAKA volunteers and those we serve: THANK YOU.

Duby Weissenstern

CEO

