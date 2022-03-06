Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke of his visit to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Berlin to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz yesterday at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday.

"I returned a few hours ago from Moscow and Berlin. I went there in order to help in dialogue between all parties, of course with the blessing and the encouragement of all the players involved," Bennett said.

"As we all know, the situation on the ground is not good, the human suffering is intense and may become much worse if things continue on their current trajectory. There are also Israelis who need to return home and Jewish communities in distress that need help.

"Naturally, I cannot expand further. We will continue to assist as requested," he stated.

Bennett said that any chance Israel has at facilitating an end to the war, no matter how slim, must be taken. "Even if the chance is not great, once there is even a small opening, and we have the access to all sides and the ability, I see it as our moral duty to make every attempt. As long as the candle is lit - you have to make an effort, and maybe you can still act."

"We are preparing for a significant wave of immigration in light of the situation. Our system is currently preparing scenarios for the absorption of various numbers of immigrants, and it will present this to the Cabinet this week. This is a challenge for the State of Israel, but it is a challenge we have faced in the past, time and time again.

"Such moments, when the world is facing an upheaval and Jews are no longer secure where they are, remind us all how important it is to have a home for Jews wherever they are, how important it is that we have the State of Israel.

Regarding talks on a return to the Vienna nuclear agreement, Bennett said: "Over the weekend, a significant and positive thing happened - the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, visited Tehran and decided not to respond to the Iranian demand to close the open cases under political pressure. This is an important professional decision by the agency and Grossi, who did not respond to Iranian pressure."

"Our position on the agreement is well known - the disadvantages of the agreement far outweigh its advantages. In any case, the agreement does not bind the State of Israel in any sense," Bennett concluded.