Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday morning spoke on the telephone for the third time in the last 24 hours with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This, after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday night concluded his visit to Russia and Germany, and took off back from Berlin to Israel.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that Bennett and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met for about an hour and a half and had dinner together, during which they discussed a number of issues, including the situation between Ukraine and Russia.

A spokesman for Scholz commented on the Chancellor’s meeting with Bennett and said, "The main issue of the 90-minute meeting was the outcome of the PM's meeting with Putin. The common goal remains to end the war in Ukraine 'as soon as possible', and we will work on it with all our might."

During the evening, the Prime Minister spoke twice with Zelensky, after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister also had conversation with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister flew aboard a private jet to Moscow on Saturday and met with Russian President Putin. According to the Kremlin, the two discussed the crisis in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister's Office said that Bennett took off in the early morning hours for Moscow, after the conversation between the leaders this past Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Construction and Housing, Ze'ev Elkin, who assisted with the translation.

Elkin is a native of Kharkiv, Ukraine, and his family members are there as the fighting in the city rages. The Prime Minister was accompanied on the visit by the head of the National Security Council, Dr. Eyal Hulata, political advisor Shimrit Meir and the Prime Minister's spokesman, Matan Sidi.

The meeting also discussed the progress of the nuclear talks in Vienna. "The prime minister expressed Israel's position, which opposes a return to the nuclear deal," an official said.