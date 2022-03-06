A terrorist arrived early Sunday morning at the Lions' Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem and stabbed two police officers with a knife.

The officers suffered light-to-moderate injuries. Other officers who were at the scene opened fire and neutralized the terrorist.

On Thursday, undercover Border Police officers acting under the direction of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) arrested a suspect in connection with two stabbing attacks that occurred in one day in the village of Hizma.

The officers arrested the suspect, a man in his 20s, at his home and took him for questioning.