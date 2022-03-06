Bennett on the way to Berlin

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday night concluded his visit to Russia and Germany, and took off back from Berlin to Israel.

Prime Minister Bennett and Chancellor Olaf Scholz met for about an hour and a half and had dinner together, during which they discussed a number of issues, including the situation between Ukraine and Russia.

During the evening, the Prime Minister spoke twice with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister also had conversation with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.