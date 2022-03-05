ZAKA's hotline in Ukraine received a report of family members from the Jewish community in Kyiv who had been injured by a direct hit by a missile to their apartment building.

Volunteers from both the Ukrainian and Israeli branches of ZAKA, together with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, obtained permits for the rapid evacuation of the injured individuals.

As soon as the permits were received, the family members were evacuated by ambulance to the Ukraine-Moldova border and from there taken to hospital care.

Nachman Dickstein, deputy director of ZAKA, said, "The situation is exceptionally challenging. We provide an immediate response to any reports from representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chabad emissaries in Ukraine via the ZAKA hotline."

Azriel Schnitzer, a ZAKA volunteer, commented: "ZAKA volunteers have been working in Ukraine with dedication for over a week, around the clock. In parallel with the international call center in Israel, the Deputy Director of ZAKA in Ukraine, Rabbi Nachman Dickstein, and his wife, Valerie, operate a humanitarian center that receives and handles inquiries from residents living in the area."