The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, has leveled harsh criticism at the Israeli government for demolishing houses in the Samaria town of Homesh shortly before Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath).

"This is a new low," he said. "It is a sad thing that Jews come to destroy Jewish homes just before Shabbat, the moment everyone is busy preparing for a day of rest. This is only made worse by the use of Shabbat to surprise yeshiva students. This government should be ashamed."

"The demolition carried out in Homesh shows a lack of values. The people of Israel are angry with the government and its obsessive harassment of the town of Homesh. There has never been such a case as this before.

"The people of Israel will build Homesh, and it will remain even after this government is replaced," Dagan predicted.