President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog will depart on 9 March 2022 for a state visit to the Republic of Turkey at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. During the visit, the President will visit Ankara, where he will be received with a state welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Complex, and Istanbul, where he will meet members of the Jewish community.

President Isaac Herzog will be the first Israeli leader to visit Turkey since 2008. The last state visit in Turkey by an Israeli president took place in 2003.

When President Herzog entered office, President Erdoğan called him to congratulate him on his election, in a conversation that led to a resumption of dialogue between Israel and Turkey after a disconnect lasting several years.

During the visit, which is coordinated with the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and their offices, the two presidents will discuss various bilateral issues, including Israel-Turkey relations and the potential for expanding collaboration between their respective states and peoples in various fields.

