A group of Atletico Madrid soccer club fans were caught on camera performing Nazi salutes during a UEFA Youth League match against rival squad Real Madrid, Sport Bible reported.

The Spanish fans were filmed in the stands performing the antisemitic arm gesture while also chanting.

During the game, fans allegedly subjected several players from Real Madrid to offensive calls, including making “monkey chants” against Real winger Peter Gonzalez.

The Madrid Zone Twitter account, which provides Real Madrid news updates, tweeted: “Real Madrid U19’s Peter has been subjected to racial insults during UEFA Youth League match vs Atletico. Pathetic.”

Many fans from both teams left comments denouncing the behavior of the Atletico fan group, including "This is disgusting,” “Say no to racism,” and “We’re in 2022 and some people still believe racist slurs is okay. It’s never okay, never has been. I hope UEFA take action.”

Another fan commented that the section of fans were “members of Frente Atletico, the extremist ultra fans group of ATM.”

Atletico beat Real 3-2 and will advance to face German team Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals.

