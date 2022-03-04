On Friday morning, 120 children from a Jewish orphanage in Ukraine arrived in Berlin, the Juedische Allgemeine reported.

They arrived on buses from Odessa with the help of the Jewish Education Center Chabad Lubawitsch Berlin, which organized the rescue. They are now in the Charlottenburg section of Berlin.

"We were able to secure accommodation for the first week and, thanks to the great help from the community, we were able to collect enough donations in kind," Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal said. “We welcomed the children with open arms.”

He added: "We have done everything in our power to make the hardships of the flight and the long journey more bearable.”

According to Spectrum News13, the children left Odessa on five buses on Wednesday morning, travelling 1,000 miles through Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic on their way to Germany.

Chabad Rabbi Avraham Wolff told the news outlet that many of the children did not have passports, necessitating special arrangements.

“Some don’t even have birth certificates. I arranged through the embassy’s in Germany, which oversees the general EU countries, that all these children get permission and documentation to be able to pass through,” he said.

