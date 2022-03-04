Jay Shapiro thinks Israel does not need to be ashamed of its response to the war in Ukraine.

Admittedly, some would say that Israel should take a clear side in favor of Ukraine, but they do not see the full range of considerations that the leadership should take.

It is precisely in this matter that one can rely on the political system whose conduct integrates the whole range of possible scenarios and scenarios from which the activity is derived.

Israel is not Russia and should not act from the belly, but think about its steps. At the moment, they are proportionate and logical.