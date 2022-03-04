Today(Friday), 67 new immigrants who fled the fighting in Ukraine landed at Ben Gurion Airport, according to the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said that since the outbreak of the war, the State of Israel has absorbed 1,555 Ukrainian citizens. Of these, about 150 are eligible for the Law of Return, which will begin the naturalization process.

"Israel is preparing for the immediate absorption and granting of citizenship to over 100,000 individuals who are fleeing the war. Naturally, Israel focuses on absorbing Jewish refugees and returnees but is showing flexibility and willingness to help Ukrainian citizens in general."