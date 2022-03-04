The outgoing Commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), four-star General Frank McKenzie, concluded his final official visit to Israel today (Friday).



General McKenzie was welcomed yesterday (Thursday) by an honor IDF guard. During the ceremony, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, presented the CENTCOM commander with a service medal in recognition for his personal contribution to cooperation between the Israeli and U.S. militaries. Participating in the ceremony were members of the General Staff Forum and other commanders.



General McKenzie then met with the President of Israel, the Prime Minister of Israel, and the Israeli Minister of Defense. The General then visited the "Yad Vashem" Holocaust Memorial Center and participated in an official Holocaust remembrance ceremony.

The CENTCOM commander then met with the IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi. The two generals discussed opportunities to increase defensive efforts in the Middle East and the Gulf as well as joint efforts between the Israeli and U.S. militaries in the face of rising threats in the region, first and foremost being the hostile Iranian regime.Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, commented, "Today’s visit is another significant chapter in the unique relationship between the IDF and the U.S. Armed Forces, specifically with CENTCOM over the last few years. The cooperation between our two militaries, led by General McKenzie, has brought forth many operational achievements, both overt and covert, to the region. Our strong bond regarding defensive efforts in the region is a major component of safeguarding stability and security throughout the Middle East. I thank you, General McKenzie, for maintaining and strengthening the long-standing relationship between our two militaries, and for your personal contribution to the security of the State of Israel. We in the IDF look forward to working with the incoming CENTCOM commander and to continuing joint operational activities with the United States of America.”