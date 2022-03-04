The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Baruch Lau, accepted the invitation from Rabbi to the UAE Rabbi Levi Duchman, to visit the UAE and witness and embrace the Jewish community which has significantly grown throughout the Emirates in recent years.

During his visit, the Chief Rabbi has met with His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Member of the Cabinet and the Minister of Tolerance, and meets with additional Emirati officials, the Ambassador of Israel to the UAE Amir Hayek, the Consul General of Israel in Dubai Ilan Sztulman, Elazar Cohen Commissioner General of the Israel EXPO Pavilion, and the members of the Jewish communities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, collectively amounting to hundreds of members strong.

Rabbi to the UAE Rabbi Levi Duchman: “It is a great honor for us to host the Chief Rabbi of Israel here in the Emirates, carry a joint Rosh Chodesh prayer and meet with the dear members of our community in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and further deepen and strengthen the ties between Israel and the UAE. As our community continues to thrive and prosper, with the invaluable and most appreciated support from UAE leadership – it is a living testament to true coexistence and tolerance between different religions and nations.”

The UAE has warmly welcomed the local Jewish community established by Rabbi to the UAE Rabbi Levi Duchman who has established through the organization Jewish UAE numerous places of worship, Kashrut, a full Jewish education system from early childhood to adult, relocation support, business networking and rich community life.