The World Mizrachi movement lamented clashes at the Western Wall Friday morning between Women of the Wall activists and Orthodox worshippers.

Gael Greenwald, Deputy Head of the World Zionist Organization and Head of the Education Department, said Friday: "The Mizrachi Movement expresses deep sorrow at the confrontations this morning at the Kotel, and on Rosh Chodesh Adar too, when we are supposed to increase our joy. We should try to solve the arguments around the Kotel through discussion based on our mutual covenant of fate and destiny. We call upon the parties to conduct discussions with the same spirit of Ahavat Yisrael that we are seeing right now in Ukraine."

Rabbi Doron Perez, Executive Chairman of World Mizrachi added, "120 years ago, in Adar, the Mizrachi was established and ever since has been advocating for a spirit of connectivity and partnerships within the Jewish people. Confrontations, demonstrations, arguments and divisiveness distances us from one another and do not advance the issues at hand .The Kotel, the remains of our Holy Temple, must be a place of prayer and joy. Only this morning, in the Mussaf service, we read "And we will all rejoice in the Temple service. We believe that's possible."

Clashes broke out at the Western Wall Plaza Friday morning when some 40 Women of the Wall activists gathered for the group's monthly prayer services, despite long-standing orders from the local authority, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, to hold the services in the egalitarian prayer space, rather than in the main plaza area.

The Women of the Wall group was joined by MK Gilad Kariv (Labor), a member of the Reform Movement in Israel.

Kariv used his parliamentary immunity to bring a number of Torah scrolls to the Women of the Wall prayer group, in violation of local ordinances set by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

Due to the large number of worshippers present at the plaza Friday morning, the Women of the Wall group was ultimately relocated to an area adjacent to the entrance to the Temple Mount from the Western Wall Plaza.