Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defended recent comments at a press briefing held at a Florida university, in which he asked a group of high school students to remove their masks.

On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis spoke to reporters at a press conference held at the University of South Florida.

Just before the press conference began, DeSantis asked a group of high school students who attended the conference to remove their face masks.

"You do not have to wear those masks,” said DeSantis. “Please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We've gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous."

The video quickly went viral, drawing criticism from some pundits who said the request was disrespectful.

“Who raised him?” asked former Republican Congressman-turned MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who suggested DeSantis was “raised in a barn.”

On Thursday, DeSantis responded to critics in an appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight”.

DeSantis said he wanted to ensure that the students did not feel compelled to wear the masks, and accused supporters of mask mandates of creating a “two-tiered society”, in which students and some workers are compelled to wear masks, even as others are exempt.

"I say every time we go, if we're at a big event and the servers are wearing it, they should be liberated from those masks. It is political theater. They're doing it for the appearance. They're not doing it because it's having any meaningful medical impact."