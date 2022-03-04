Clashes broke out at the Western Wall Plaza in the Old City of Jerusalem Friday morning, when members of the Women of the Wall movement held their prayer services in the main plaza area.

Some 40 men and women took part in the monthly Women of the Wall mixed-gender prayer service, despite long-standing orders from the local authority, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, to hold the services in the egalitarian prayer space, rather than in the main plaza area.

Orthodox worshippers who gathered at the plaza for Rosh Hodesh prayers marking the start of the new Hebrew month clashed with the small group of Women of the Wall activists.

The Women of the Wall group was joined by MK Gilad Kariv (Labor), a member of the Reform Movement in Israel.

Kariv used his parliamentary immunity to bring a number of Torah scrolls to the Women of the Wall prayer group, in violation of local ordinances set by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

Due to the large number of worshippers present at the plaza Friday morning, the Women of the Wall group was ultimately relocated to an area adjacent to the entrance to the Temple Mount from the Western Wall Plaza.