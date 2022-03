This week we read about the actual finalizing and setting up of the Mishkan by Moshe.

When reading the Parsha, it's hard not to notice that the Torah repeats again and again (and again...) the phrase "As Hashem commanded Moshe".

Why does the Torah repeat this so many times?

What does this phrase mean, what is the deeper meaning behind it, and what is the Torah teaching us by mentioning it over and over with every detail that was done?