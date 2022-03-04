Our recent pilot episode of the Revival Project discussed whether there’s a need to strengthen bonds between Jewish communities in the Diaspora and Israel, and to achieve that goal through non-political events and activities focused on Israel’s upcoming 75th anniversary.

Did we say non-political events and activities between Jews who are generally in a perpetual state of conflict? Come on. Someone obviously wants a break from hearing about COVID, Ukraine and Russia, internal Israeli politics and other mild distractions. Well, this episode explores just how such a non-political event and activity could look like.

Join David Bannister on this show now, and don’t forget to learn more about the Revival Project by checking out the Diaspora Trail here.