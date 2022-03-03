A fire broke out at the 'Hihalom Shebaketer' (Jewel in the Crown) hall in the Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams evacuated a 40-year-old man in moderate condition who suffered from smoke inhalation to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

Three other people were treated at the scene of the fire. 11 firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control. After gaining control of the fire, firefighters from the Jerusalem Lev Habira Station discovered that not one but two weddings were planned tonight at the site.

In order not to disrupt the festive plans, the firefighters mobilized to save the weddings tonight. 30 fighters worked as hard as they can, this time to remove the water so the weddings could be held in dry halls.

Lev Habira Station commander Tafser Mana Eli Edri, who in charge of the incident, said: "While they were working to put out the fire, I saw a bride sitting at the foot of the building and crying. I promised her we would do everything to allow the event to proceed as planned. The building is in operation and now the guests are already making their way inside. There will be great joy here tonight."