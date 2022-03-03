An Iowa bill barring the state from investing in companies that boycott Israel, that specifically targets Ben & Jerry’s, passed the state senate this week and is expected to become law.

HF2373 passed the senate by a margin of 40–5. It also previously passed the house by 61–35. It now must be signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds.

The law is an expansion of a 2016 law that prohibited state funds from direct investments in companies that boycott Israel.

The new legislation widens the previous rules to include wholly-owned subsidiaries, majority-owned subsidiaries and parent companies.

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s, which announced a boycott of Judea and Samaria in the summer of 2021, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever.

According to the Des Moines Register, Rep. Carter Nordman (R) said the purpose of the bill is to “ensure that our public investments are not funding companies that participate in the boycott, divestment and sanction of Israel movement.”

Many other states have passed similar laws to prohibit state funds from investing in companies that boycott Israel, including New Jersey, Illinois and Florida.