Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke Thursday evening with the Chairman of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, on the eve of the latter's trip to Tehran.

In their conversation, the Prime Minister emphasized Israel's positions regarding the nuclear talks in Vienna, as well as regarding the open cases in the IAEA relating to the Iranian weapons program.

The Prime Minister also emphasized Israel's expectation that the IAEA would act as a professional and impartial supervisory body.

The two agreed to stay in regular contact.