The United Hatzalah rescue plane that brought Jews from Ukraine to Israel landed this evening at Ben Gurion Airport.

The refugees were welcomed by many dozens of Bnei Akiva students with singing and dancing.

Among the participants in the flight who arrived on the voyage from Ukraine was also the rabbi of the city of Kyiv, Rabbi Jonathan Markovich.

He turned to the youth and said, "The Jews of Ukraine should have left where they live. Israel is an amazing country. You strengthen us and we hope we can draw from your strength and give some of what you give us to the Jews who still remain in Kyiv and Ukraine in general."