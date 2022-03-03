Undercover Border Police officers acting under the direction of the Shabak on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with two stabbing attacks in the village of Hizma in the last day.

The officers arrested the suspect, a man in his 20s, at his home and took him for questioning by the Shabak.

An Israel man aged about 40 on Thursday morning suffered moderate wounds in a stabbing attack in Hizma, north of Jerusalem.

The victim arrived independently to the Hizma checkpoint. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided him with medical care and evacuated him to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The IDF later confirmed that the attack had a nationalist motivation.

On Wednesday evening, a similar attack occurred, also in the village of Hizma.

In that attack, a 48-year-old Israeli Jew was stabbed and moderately wounded in the upper body.

Binyamin Regional Council Chairman Yisrael Gantz said that "under the current government's policy, attacks on Jews is not considered something to be eradicated and fought. When your motivation is to fight the Jews and the settlers, you forget who the real enemy is and lose sight of the correct path and how to fight it."