At the Cure Arena in Trenton, New Jersey, there will be a colossal display of K’vod Shomayim taking place. The Cure Arena will be filled with Jews who are there to celebrate one thing. That being, Dirshu’s Siyum (completion) of the second cycle of Daf HaYomi B’Halacha (daily learning of Jewish law).

In addition to the tremendous number of Torah-loving Jews filling the seats at the arena, creating an unparalleled sense of Ruchniyis (spirituality) and Kavod HaTorah (Honor of the Torah), the event will certainly be one that none will soon forget, and will feature words of blessing from senior Gedolei Yisroel and inspirational niggunim from Zanvil Weinberger, Motti Steinmetz, Naftali Kempeh, and others.

Dirshu extends a hearty Mazel Tov to all those participating in this incredible event.

Mazel tov, lomdei Dirshu! Mazel tov Klal Yisrael!