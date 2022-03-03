Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District, has been killed in the war in Ukraine, according to Newsweek, citing Russian news sources.

Media outlets cited a post on VKontakte announcing the death, written by Sergei Chipilev, a deputy of the Russian veterans’ group, Combat Brotherhood.

“It is with great sorrow that we learned of the tragic news about the death of our friend, Major General Andrei Aleksandrovich Sukhovetsky, on the territory of Ukraine during a special operation,” the post said, without going into any detail.

Russia has persisted in denying that it is waging war in Ukraine, instead referring to the conflict as a “special military operation.”

Christo Grozev, executive director of fact-checking website Bellingcat, also posted news of the Russian deputy commander’s demise, noting that if the report is accurate, it will be a “major demotivator” for Russia.