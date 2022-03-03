A bus in the haredi city of Beitar Illit on Thursday morning hit three sisters as they attempted to cross the street.

One of the sisters, aged 4.5, suffered serious injuries and was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem in serious condition, unconscious and on a respirator. The two other girls, aged 16 and 1.5, were evacuated to the hospital with light injuries.

Traffic investigators are examining the circumstances of the collision.

Yehonatan Or, a Tzevet Hatzalah volunteer, said, "When we arrived at the scene of the accident, they directed us to three pedestrians who were hit by a bus as they crossed at a crosswalk: a girl of about 4.5 who suffered injuries to her limbs and was in serious condition, as well as a teenager of about 16 and an infant of about 1.5, who suffered injuries to her face and limbs and was in light condition."

"Together with additional paramedics from Magen David Adom (MDA), we provided them with initial medical care, including splints and bandages, and afterwards they were evacuated by MDA ambulances to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem."

David Avraham, a United Hatzalah ambulance driver who saw the accident, said, "I provided them with initial aid at the scene, and afterwards the three were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem, with the girl of 4.5 in serious condition and her sisters, a one-year-old baby and a 16-year-old teen, in light condition."