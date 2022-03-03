As he steps up his attempts to stop illegal Palestinian construction in Area C, Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan has been meeting with government figures in many countries, and this week he traveled to the Netherlands to meet with Dutch and Belgian MPs and provide them with clear documentation not only of what is going on, but also of the involvement of the European Union in Palestinian incursions.

Among the documents Dagan showed MPs was one revealing EU funding of half a billion dollars for such illegal construction and others showing how European governments also fund incitement campaigns against Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

The MPs were reportedly shocked by the data presented to them and promised to take action.

After meeting with Dagan, Dutch MP Gidi Markuszower said: "I have learned from Yossi Dagan that the EU funds terrorist organizations that steal land and build illegal structures in Area C. This must stop, as it is illegal theft of territories belonging to Israel. Such illegal actions are detrimental to peace.

"We want to promote peace," Markuszower, who is Israeli-born, added. "We want to invest more in positive actions, as Yossi Dagan does in Samaria. And we hope to be able to influence the EU to change the recipients of its funding and build real peace instead of funding terrorism against Israeli citizens."

Belgian MP Koen Metsu also expressed concern over the situation Dagan depicted. "I am very disturbed about what is happening in Judea and Samaria," he said. "From what I have heard there are Palestinian houses being built without permits. To me it seems that we are shooting ourselves in the foot.

"I speak from experience," he added. "Here in Belgium we have suffered terrorist attacks which have left the victims with emotional as well as physical scars. We have to cooperate against radicalism and terrorism, and maybe one day we will all be able to live in peace and harmony."

The MPs who spoke with Dagan committed themselves to working together to stop EU funding being used for such anti-Israel purposes.

"The meetings I have had in recent days with European MPs have proven time and time again that campaigns to delegitimize Israel must be attacked at their source," Dagan said. "European tax revenues are being used for such things in the name of 'peace,' and no moral person and certainly not an MP can avoid being shocked by such things."

Dagan added that, "We must put an end to the massive funds being transferred by the European Union in order to advance the criminal takeover of Area C by the Palestinian Authority and to defame Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria. That is why we are here now - to demonstrate the facts and portray the truth."