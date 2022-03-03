Customs inspectors in Ashdod, in cooperation with the National Center for Evaluating Cargo in the Tax Authority, uncovered an attempt to smuggle 7,000 bullets nine millimeters in diameter, which were intended for shipment to an importer from Gaza.

The bullets were discovered hidden inside rolls of insulation material, which was stored within a container containing various household items.

By means of location and identification devices of various types, the Ashdod Customs officials succeeded in identifying the cleverly-hidden illegal weapons, and a more in-depth search revealed the bullets.

This is not the first time Ashdod Customs officials have worked together with the National Center for Evaluating Cargo: previous instances included locating and identifying attempts to smuggle various items into Gaza, including ammunition and products and materials which could be used for multiple purposes and which were intended for the weapons manufacturing industry in Gaza.

"The Tax Authority will continue its ongoing efforts to prevent smuggling at the borders, especially the smuggling of weapons and materials used to manufacture them," a statement read.