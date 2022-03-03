According to the hacking collective Anonymous, information warning Ukraine of an assassination plot against President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was leaked from the Russian Federal Security Service.

Anonymous claims that this is evidence of significant internal tensions within the Russian leadership cliques which could even culminate in a coup against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Anonymous, it has also been taking action against Belarus, with attacks on its railway service due to its support of Russia.

On Thursday, Anonymous claimed that it had succeeded in taking down the website belonging to the Russian Space Agency for a second time.