Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will visit Iran on Saturday, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a news agency affiliated with Iran's top security.

"If Grossi's trip could help the agency and Tehran to reach a roadmap to resolve existing safeguard issues, it can help revival of the nuclear deal in Vienna," said the report.

The visit comes as indirect talks between the US and Iran on a return to the 2015 nuclear deal continue.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal, in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

On Monday, Iran said that efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal could succeed if the United States took a political decision to meet Tehran's remaining demands.

"Reaching a good deal is possible," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference, adding that Western powers had failed to take "political decisions" on the three issues.

The comments came hours after State Department spokesperson Ned Price clarified that Washington is prepared to walk away from the effort to revive the 2015 nuclear deal if Iran displays intransigence.

He stressed that the United States and its allies and partners will pursue "alternatives" if Iran is "unwilling to engage in good faith."