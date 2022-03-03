US magazine Newsweek published its annual list of the top 250 hospitals in the world, with Israel’s Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center ranking in the 10th spot.

This is the fourth year in a row that Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center maintains its spot at the top of the rankings of the best hospitals in the world. The selection in the last two years is of special significance, given the challenge the hospital has had to face due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheba Tel Hashomer came in 10th on the list of the 250 best hospitals in the world in both 2019 and 2021, and in 2020 it ranked as high as ninth.

Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv also appears on the list and ranks 96th.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota once again claimed the top spot on the list, followed by the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

“Many medical institutions struggled with these and other challenges over the course of the pandemic but what has set the world's leading hospitals apart is their continued ability to deliver the highest-quality patient care and conduct critical medical research even as they focused on battling COVID. Indeed, as the fourth annual ranking of the World's Best Hospitals by Newsweek and Statista shows, consistency in excellence is the hallmark of these institutions, with familiar names dominating the list and top spots,” Newsweek said.