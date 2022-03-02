In a rare interview from inside his war bunker, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine or to send in ground troops.

He also warned that the conflict could spread beyond Ukraine into nearby countries such as Poland and Lithuania.

"I've already addressed and [spoken] to some Western leaders with this request, because I do believe that leaders do have to support democratic countries and they have to help them,” he told CNN.

"When we talk about no-fly [zones], we're looking back into history,” he said. “That doesn't mean that we need to draw another country into the war. And, frankly, you know, everyone is drawn into the war now."

He also urged Biden to explain to Americans the gravity of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the urgency to act quickly in response.

“[Biden] is one of the leaders of the world and it is very important that the people of the United States understand [that] despite the fact that the war is in Ukraine ... it is [a] war for the values of democracy, freedom," Zelensky said.

"I've spoken to Biden many times," Zelensky noted. "And I've told them many times that Ukraine will resist and fight stronger than anyone else but on our own against Russia we won't manage it."

He said that any countries that intend on helping Ukraine need to do it soon.

"That's why if somebody wants to help us, everybody has to act swiftly," Zelensky said. "This is the moment."

While the U.S. and NATO have helped Ukraine by imposing sanctions on Russia, sending weapons, military equipment and sharing intelligence, they are so far not sent any soldiers to Ukraine.

Zelensky described a scenario where if Russian takes control of Ukraine, other Eastern European nations will be next.

"If Ukraine fails, then all these troops will be at your borders, Poland, Lithuania ... and you'll be facing greater issues. There'll be other provocations there," he said.

He also accused Russia of indiscriminately bombing the country, without trying to avoid hitting civilians or historical sites.

"As you can see, no one is being very careful about the targets. We see the children are being killed," he said. “We are defending our right for life.”

He struck a note of optimism when speaking of his country’s surprising success defending itself against the Russian military.

"They have no idea what [they’re] doing. They don't know our streets. They don't know this people. They don't understand our philosophy. Our mentality, our aspirations, what kind of people here they have, they know nothing,” Zelensky said.