Crown Heights
Crown Heights

A Jewish man was the victim of a possible hate crime in Brooklyn on Tuesday when he was assaulted with a metal cane.

According to CrownHeights.info, the victim was picking up his niece in the Crown Heights area shortly after 7 a.m. When he stopped his car to get his niece, the assailant walked up to his car and hit it with a metal cane.

The Jewish man got out of his vehicle and then the assailant assaulted him, striking him repeatedly in the head with the cane before fleeing.

The victim was treated by Hatzalah for facial injuries that needed stitches.

The NYPD has opened an investigation.