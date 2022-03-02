Russia issued the claim on Wednesday that it had taken control of Kherson, a key port city of 300,000 in Ukraine that is strategically located next to the Black Sea, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Russian defense ministry said that Russian troops had taken over the regional centre of Kherson.

It also said that Russia has full control of Kherson, including “civil infrastructure, life support facilities for population and urban transport [that] operate on a daily basis." A defense ministry spokesperson added that the city "does not experience shortages in food and essential goods."

Kherson would be the first large Ukrainian city to be occupied by Russia since the invasion began six days ago.

Ukrainian officials disputed the claim by Moscow that the city was under Russia control, stating that the city northwest of Crimea was surrounded by Russian troops but the fighting was continuing.

Kherson Mayor Ihor Kolykhaev told NBC News that he was in Kherson’s city hall when it was hit by Russian fire, but while everyone inside the building survived, outside there were casualties.

"Today, I will work to find a way to collect the dead, how to restore light, gas, water, and heat where it is damaged," he said. "But I warn you: to fulfill these tasks today is to perform a miracle. We are all waiting for a miracle now. We need it."