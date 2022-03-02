For the second time in two days, a rowdy passenger on an El Al flight forced the plane to change its route and land unexpectedly, Israel Hayom reported.

The disturbance began on El Al's flight LY2521 to Prague, shortly after the plane took off but after it was already over water.

Just less than an hour after takeoff, the Boeing 737 landed back in Israel in order to disembark the disruptive passenger before taking off again to its original destination.

On Tuesday, a similar incident occurred on a flight from Los Angeles to Tel Aviv. On that flight, the passenger in question reportedly ran up and down the aisles, bothering fellow passengers, and physically attacking at least one crew member.

The flight made an early landing in Madrid, Spain, where the passenger was forced to disembark before the plane continued its journey to Tel Aviv.