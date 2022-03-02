The Annual CRIF (Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions) dinner is usually attended by the President of France, but on 24 February, President Macron was unable to attend, due to an emergency European meeting on the Ukraine/Russia crisis.

At the meeting, the Wiesenthal Centre’s Director for International Relations, Dr. Shimon Samuels, discussed the Amnesty International issue and the ongoing BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) campaign targeting Israel and the Jews, with French Prime Minister, Jean Castex.

Castex then took the podium to apologize for President Macron’s absence, then following with a powerful praise of Israel.

Four days later, in a Parliamentary session on Ukraine, again outstanding he stated: "Putin lied to President Macron... He lied to the international community... He lied to his own people..."

"President Zelensky is not a neo-Nazi... But Putin is a liar."