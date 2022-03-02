Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Wednesday morning at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum.

The visit took place as part of the Chancellor's first visit to Israel while in office.

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor are beginning began the visit at the Holocaust History Museum with a tour conducted by Yad Vashem Senior Historian Dr. David Silberklang.

Afterward, they will visit the Hall of Remembrance and will attend an official memorial ceremony.

Later Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Bennett and Chancellor Scholz will hold a private meeting and a press conference.